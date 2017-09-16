Unsocial Media

Social media – “connecting” you to people on the other side of the world but not in the same room.
When did we start living through a screen? When did we start placing more importance on our social media “presence” than our actual presence? Our filterless, flawless and fabulous selves. Our lying on the couch in our sweatpants eating sour lollies loveable selves. The answer is irrelevant, what matters is where do we go from here? We weren’t taught how to cope with this devotion to self-promotion at school. There was no “how to survive without social media 101” or “how to love and accept yourself as a real person, not a profile 102”.
Do we continue to scroll through mindlessly judging, regretting, wishing and fantasising while staring blankly at a screen? With no external expression of emotion visible beside the occasional LOL from a good meme. We all do it to an extent. Constantly compare ourselves while creating silly stories of why one’s life is somehow superior or inferior to another’s based on a photo of a beach or a freakin’ burrito. It’s a trap, a guilty pleasure that you know is wrong but you just can’t help but overindulge in the occasional serial stalk. But life shouldn’t feel like a competition of “who lives it best” because at the end of the day we are all just doing our best and that is something to celebrate not hate.
We are superficially more connected than ever before but we don’t feel any better, and no amount of new followers or likes will change that. It is up to us to realise self-love doesn’t stem from a selfie and emojis will never qualify as real emotions. If we unlocked our hearts as much as our phones or shared our feelings as much as our photos, I bet life would feel a lot less lonely and home would feel a lot more homey.
P.S. I take full responsibility for this technological tantrum and acknowledge that social media has many great benefits that come with it like funny videos, plus it gives people a chance to create their own community and the opportunity to be heard. But with every advancement, there is a dis-advancement. Balance is FUNDAMENTAL or you’ll go mental.
13 thoughts on “Unsocial Media”
Wow how did you become so wise?
I don’t like posting anything on social media (except Instagram)very occasionally.
I have to agree looking at it is depressing for most parts and I rather feel life in its glory and keep the amazing moments to myself in my heart.♥️♥️I love how you express yourself and get your points across with such sensitivity.After all you are most delicious young woman I have ever known and have given birth too.ha ha. .mean every word.😘😘😘😘
More wonderful words from my biggest fan! I couldn’t be more blessed to have you as my mummy with all your love and support. 😘😘😘
Yes unfortunately it is social but not more like a cyber social. I spend a great amount of time in social media when I feel lonely and yes you can connect with great people from the other side of the world but still… I feel lonely… And it is because I do not have a social circle. I moved very far away from home and I don’t know anybody where I live. Sometimes I feel depressed and sad because I miss my family and friends. It is very hard to socialize when you are new in the hood haha. So I am really grateful that I have the opportunity to reach out to you and thank you for posting such an inspirational article. I am trying be positive most of the time and appreciate the benefits of the social media. Smiles and Hugs.
Hi Sylvia, thanks so much for your wonderful comment! I totally get where you are coming from having lived overseas for two years.Luckily I was with my sisters most of the time but when I was ‘riding solo’ i found myself feeling very lonely and depressed at times. Embrace it because it’s an amazing opportunity to grow and learn about who you are and hat you want. I’m always here to talk too 🙂 ps. Social media can be a great tool if you use it wisely but it’s easy to get caught up in it and just feel FOMO most of the time.
A little rectangle that offers a gateway into all of the human knowledge gained so far and people show off their latest meal/child/pet/holiday/self with other people… Yep, there is that side to it if you’re not careful.
Hopefully though, that shallowness is overcome by some. I know when we moved to our new area it was useful, we joined a local volunteer group, they organised things through a Facebook page and joined that and we began to know a lot of local people through it.
You’re right though, it can suck some many it seems.
Thanks for your thoughts 😊 I do love it for the purpose of finding out about new events and groups definitely. It can be a very useful tool if used wisely but unfortunately it seems easy to abuse the luxury. We have no time to be bored anymore and I dont know if that’s a good thing.. because it’s often where creativity is born! ☀️
I have two ‘hats’ I wear.
Firstly I think your concerns are very real, the social media addiction is spiraling out of control, what would we all do if one day a switch was flicked and ‘boom’ the internet was gone?
It would be like waking after a planet wide coma. I don’t like our dependence on the internet for everything, but so much is forcing us ‘online’.
With my other hat – I do blog, and I use social media to share my blog, it works for me now and gives me a hobby I can enjoy, but I am very aware of how addictive it can all be.
Good post, you made me think once more about it all.
Hey Rosie! Thank so so much for your thoughts. I’m completely on the same same boat. I think as with many things, it can be used for both good and bad. I actually wanted to include something about “a day without wifi” because it would be interesting. The world wouldn’t end, we survived perfectly fine without it. Heck we might even talk to the person next to us in the coffee shop for a change or better yet in our home!? Have a wonderful day 😊 ☀️
I think, as a parent with a foot in both worlds, your generation must teach the next to find balance. Social media must be treated as another tool to use, not a crutch,. Your words are beautifully crafted, spread them!
Very wise words! I feel so lucky to have grown up as a kid playing outside with all the neighbourhood kids. Will be interesting/scary when I have my own but will do my best to teach them what I have learnt. Thanks so much for your support ❤
You’re welcome little kiwi your words should be heard. Keep writing.
I am in love with this post! This post reflects the actual condition and what the harsh reality is. We all have become mere puppets in the hands of the these devices…it’s more like the phones holding us than we holding them.
The gen Y needs to know how peaceful their lives would become if only they stop staring at the screens for hours. It does more harm than good…
However, use of Internet and social media in a very limited way is sure to have great effects!
Great post!
Yes! We have become slaves to the screen in a way. and out perception of reality is so incredibly warped by all these filters and perfectly presented lives. Practicing self-discipline has never been so important. Thanks so much for your kind words and your thoughts. For them I am grateful for this screen 😊
